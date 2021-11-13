Medeama SC CEO James Esselfie resigns from the club

James Esselfie

Chief Executive Officer of Medeama SC, James Esselfie has resigned from his role with immediate effect.

The civil engineer has been in charge of the Tarkwa based club for the past 13 years but has now decided to bow out of the club.



Medeama have not started the season too well despite changes to their technical team and the acquisition of some new players.



Tarkwa based Space FM has reported that he has vacated his post.



There has been reports that there has been a raging war within the top hierarchy of the club.



Esselfie has been mulling over his decision to step down but has now carried it out.



"It has been the greatest privilege to serve Medeama Sporting Club for 13 wonderful years," Essilfie said

"However, I have always been conscious of the fact that, as a member of staff, I was always just a temporary custodian of this marvelous institution.



"I worked with an amazing and hardworking staff who will continue to raise the image of this great club high.



"I am extremely grateful to the president, board, management and supporters for their unflinching support over the years. It has been ups and down, but I will cherish every memory for the rest of my life.



"It's an appropriate time for someone to pick up the baton and continue to serve this badge."



Under his tenure the club won two FA Cup titles and also played in the CAF Confederations Cup twice.