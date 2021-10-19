Medeama SC announce nominees for end of season awards

The gala is scheduled for Friday

Four Medeama stars are in the frame for the Player of the Season Award in the first-ever Luxury Touch Hotel- Medeama SC gala night on Friday October 22, 2021 in Tarkwa.

Striker Prince Opoku Agyemang, midfielders Rashid Nortey and Richard Boadu as well as defender Fatawu Sulemana have been shortlisted for the top individual award.



The Planning and Organizing Committee has announced the nominees in the seven category award for deserving players.



The categories include Discovery of the Season, Defender of the Season, Midfielder of the Season, Forward of the Season, Fans’ Player of the Season, Goal of the Season and Player of the Season.



The Mauve and Yellows enjoyed a decent campaign last season, finishing 5th on the Premier League table and ending the FA Cup adventure as semi-finalist.



Players who excelled during the year under review will be honoured at the famous Luxury Touch Hotel in Tarkwa.



The finest world class hotel in the mining town will host the event which is expected to attract the creme de la creme.



The award ceremony that marks the end of Medeama season and usher in the new 2021-22 season.

Here are the nominees for the various categories



Discovery of the Season



Baba Musah Abdulai



Ebenezer Ackahbi



Fatawu Sulemana



Best Defender of the Season



Baba Musah Abdulai

Ibrahim Yaro



Fatawu Sulemana



Best Midfielder of the Season



Richard Boadu



Rashid Nortey



Justice Blay



Best Forward of the Season

Prince Opoku Agyemang



Amed Toure



Joseph Tetteh Zutah



Fans Player of the Season



To be chosen exclusively by the fans.



Goal of the Season



Prince Opoku Agyemang – The striker’s backheel against Ebusua Dwarfs

Kwasi Donsu – The midfielder’s volley against Legon Cities



Joseph Tetteh Zutah – The captain’s intelligent chip against Eleven Wonders.



Player of the Season



Prince Opoku Agyemang



Rashid Nortey



Richard Boadu



Fatawu Sulemana