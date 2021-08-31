Medeama SC confirm partying ways with Eric Kwakwa, two other players

The club said it had mutually parted ways with the players

Medeama SC have announced that they have parted ways with midfielder Eric Kwakwa and two other players.

The other players include defender Bright Enchill and striker Abass Mohammed. The three players had little involvement for the Yellow and Mauve outfit during the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Not in the plans of the club for the upcoming season, an agreement has been reached to have their contracts terminated.



“We have mutually parted ways with midfielder Eric Kwakwa, defender Bright Enchill and striker Abass Mohammed



“We thank them for their services to our club



“The club will be making further announcements in due course,” an official statement from Medeama SC has said.

It is understood that some additional two players have been released by the club with a number of top players expected to be signed to augment the squad.



