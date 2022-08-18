0
Menu
Sports

Medeama SC deny imminent appointment of Prosper Narteh Ogum

34136644.295 Former Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC have denied reports about the imminent appointment of Prosper Narteh Ogum as their new head coach.

Ogum is currently without a club after resigning from his post as the head coach of Asante Kotoko after just 11 months.

During his stints with Kotoko, the former WAFA gaffer guided the Porcupine Warriors to lift the Ghana Premier League title after seven years.

Earlier report in the local media suggested the Yellow and Mauves are set to appoint Ogum to lead the club ahead of the 2022/23 season.

But the communications director of the two-time MTN FA Cup champions, Patrick Akoto has rubbished such reports.

“It is not true. I will urge the public to treat it with the needed contempt its deserves” he told Footballghana.com.

This means Abdul Umar Rabi who took over the club last season will continue with the Tarkwa-based outfit in the upcoming season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering
Related Articles: