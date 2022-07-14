0
Medeama SC forward Ahmed Toure reports club to FIFA over unfair treatment

Ahmed Simba Toure Ivory Coast.PNG Medeama striker Ahmed Simba Toure

Medeama striker Ahmed Simba Toure has reported his outfit to the world football governing body (FIFA), citing unfair treatment.

The former Asante Kotoko star joined the Yellow and Mauve in January 2021 on a two-year deal after ending his stay at Guinea top-flight side AS Kaloum in December 2020.

In the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign, the Burkinabe international suffered punishment from the management of the Tarkwa-based club.

He was suspended for one week for his unruly behavior towards coach Abdul Umar Rabi.

The 34-year-old confronted the trainer about an issue he heard from a third person about himself.

Toure was earlier fined GHC1,5000 for indiscipline act in the just-ended domestic top-flight campaign.

The Burkinabe is said to be unhappy with the treatment meted out to him at the club and has therefore reported the club to FIFA.

