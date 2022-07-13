Medeama SC midfielder Rashid Nortey wants to play in Europe

Medeama SC midfielder, Rashid Nortey

Medeama SC midfielder Rashid Nortey has reiterated his desire to play in Europe.

The 24-year-old who joined the Yellow and Mauves in 2017 has been outstanding since joining the club.



He currently has less than seven months left on his existing contract with the former MTN FA Cup champions.



In an interview, Nortey disclosed he is aspiring to play in Europe, particularly for Manchester City or Barcelona.

“My dream is to play in Europe. I want to play for Barcelona or Manchester City because I have always admired those teams,” he said.



Rashid Nortey earned his debut Ghana call-up under CK Akonnor last year after an explosive campaign in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.