Medeama SC players threatens to boycott training over unpaid winning bonuses - Reports

Medeama are still in the MTN FA Cup

Medeama SC players have threatened to boycott training over unpaid winning bonuses.

The Yellow and Mauve despite having a poor season in the just ended Ghana Premier League are in contention for the MTN FA Cup.



Medeama will play Attram DeVisser Soccer Academy in the quarterfinals of the competition.



Ahead of the game this weekend, players of the club have threatened to boycott training according to a report filed by Kumasi based Pure FM.



The management and players are currently in a meeting to resolve the issue ahead of the game.

According to the report, the club owes them winning bonuses for 7 matches.



The players are paid Gh¢400 winning bonus at home and Gh¢700 when they win away.



Medeama will host Attram DeVisser Soccer Academy at the Akoon Park on Sunday.



Medeama however are two times champions of the MTN FA Cup.