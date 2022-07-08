0
Medeama SC presents Premier League silver medal to Goldfields

Medeama 7250c58c 9ac7 470e Bba4 Df2addec00ab Medeama SC have received their medals

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Medeama SC have presented the silver medal won after finishing second at the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season to sponsor, Goldfields Ghana Limited.

The medals were presented to the proud sponsor at a short but exciting meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

The event was attended by the Acting Vice-President of Goldfields Mr. Joshua Mortoti and his team.

Medeama president Moses Armah, former CEO and now board member in charge of administration, James Essilfie, as well as the club’s Administrative Manager, were all in attendance.

Others who attended the event include long-serving midfielder Joseph Tetteh Zutah and outstanding Communication Director Patrick Akoto.

The meeting to present the silver medal took place at the Goldfields Corporate Office in Accra.

