2
Menu
Sports

Medeama SC president and top officials visit T and A stadium to check progress of work

Medeama SC President And Top Officials Visit T And A Stadium To Check Progress Of Work Medeama SC president Moses Armah, Dr. Tonight Aubynn, and, Emmanuel Larbi Amoah

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Top officials of Medeama SC paid a visit to the 10,000-seater T and A stadium which is currently under construction.

Club president Moses Armah, Board Chairman Dr. Tonight Aubynn, and Board Secretary, Emmanuel Larbi Amoah, visited the facility on Monday.

The three top officials were briefed on the extent of work done at the 10,000-seater stadium.

The modern stadium is taking shape with work expected to be completed early next year.

The project is financed by Gold Fields and they have injected $16.3 million into the construction of the stadium.

The stadium will act as an economic invigorator and will contribute to strengthening the image of the mining town.

The revamped venue will also feature a complete seating capacity and involves redesigning the pitch, VIP, media stands, tickets boot, and drainage amongst others.

The edifice will also boast an electronic scoreboard running around its perimeter

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report
Ellembelle DCE, police 'fight' over missing excavators
‘Bitter’ Owusu Bempah opens up one year after his arrest
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus
Related Articles: