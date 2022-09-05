Medeama SC president and top officials visit T and A stadium to check progress of work

Medeama SC president Moses Armah, Dr. Tonight Aubynn, and, Emmanuel Larbi Amoah

Top officials of Medeama SC paid a visit to the 10,000-seater T and A stadium which is currently under construction.

Club president Moses Armah, Board Chairman Dr. Tonight Aubynn, and Board Secretary, Emmanuel Larbi Amoah, visited the facility on Monday.



The three top officials were briefed on the extent of work done at the 10,000-seater stadium.



The modern stadium is taking shape with work expected to be completed early next year.



The project is financed by Gold Fields and they have injected $16.3 million into the construction of the stadium.

The stadium will act as an economic invigorator and will contribute to strengthening the image of the mining town.



The revamped venue will also feature a complete seating capacity and involves redesigning the pitch, VIP, media stands, tickets boot, and drainage amongst others.



The edifice will also boast an electronic scoreboard running around its perimeter



