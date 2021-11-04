Medeama SC’s clash against Gold Stars rescheduled

Medeama's game against Gold Stars has been postponed

Medeama SC have announced that the clash against Bibiani Gold Stars FC has been rescheduled to Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The encounter which will be a matchday 2 game of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season was initially scheduled to be played on Sunday, November 7, 2021.



However, due to some issues relating to the venue, the match has been pushed two days forward.



“Our Ghana Premier League home match against Bibiani Gold Stars FC has been rescheduled to TUESDAY November 9, 2021.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will communicate the venue for the match in due course,” an official announcement from Medeama SC has said today.



