Medeama SC set to appoint Ignatius Osei-Fosu as head coach, personal terms agreed

Medeama SC are close to appointing Ignatius Osei-Fosu as the club's new head coach ahead of the 2021/2022 season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Osei-Fosu has already agreed on personal terms with the Yellow and Mauves.



The young tactician will replace Yaw Preko who took over the club in March 2021 following the exit of Samuel Boadu.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands Osei-Fosu will be announced as the new head coach by Medeama by the end of the week.



The former Liberty Professionals trainer landed in Tarkwa on Wednesday evening to conclude all other details of his move to Medeama.



Osei-Fosu was in charge of Eleven Wonders FC in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League where they finished at the 12th position.

The Techiman based club managed 11 wins, 9 draws and 14 defeats in 34 matches as they avoided relegation with two games to spare.



Medeama finished 5th on the premiership standings and also reached semi-finals of the FA Cup.



The Yellow and Mauves eye the championship title in the next season and are hopeful Osei-Fosu is the right man to lead the club the chalk the success.



By: Nuhu Adams (@NuhuAdams_ on Twitter)