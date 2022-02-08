Medeama SC sign Sule Musah until 2025

Medeama new signing, Sule Musah

Ghana Premier League giants, Medeama SC have completed the signing of Sule Musah on a three-year contract.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit last month managed to go on a good run that saw the team break into the top four of the league standings.



However, after a dip in form recently, the team is in danger of dropping out of the top four and seven points behind Asante Kotoko who are leading the league table.



In a bid to strengthen its squad for the second round of the Ghana Premier League season, Medeama SC have today completed the signing of Sule Musah.



The player has signed a deal that would run until February 2025.

“We announce the signing of Sule Musah until February 2025.



“Welcome Sule,” a Medeama SC statement said on Tuesday afternoon.



