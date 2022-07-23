0
Menu
Sports

Medeama SC to begin pre-season on Saturday - Reports

Medeama WAFA 610x400 Medeama SC

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC squad will return to Tarkwa today to begin preparations for the GHALCA Top 6 competition, which begins next month, and the 2022/23 GPL season, which begins in September.

Medeama players went on a short break after the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season. Medeama ended the season in second place with 56 points after 34 games.

The Yellow and Mauves are participants in the Ghana League Clubs Association pre-season competition, which will take place between August 14 and 31 this year.

The players have been told to bring their Ghana Cards which is a requirement for their registration into next season’s Ghana Premier League.

Coach Umar Rabi and his backroom staff will use the GHALCA Top 6 tournament to prepare the players for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: