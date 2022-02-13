Medeama SC vs Dreams FC encounter called off after heavy rainfall in Tarkwa

A photo of the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa

The Ghana Premier League matchday 17 clash between Dreams Football Club and Medeama Sporting Club at the Akoon Community Park has been called off after heavy rainfall in Tarkwa.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit was scheduled to host the team from Dawu in a matchday 17 encounter of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Unfortunately, as a result of heavy rains in Tarkwa, the match officials assigned to the game were forced to call off the game.



“Our GPL Match Week 17 encounter with Dreams SC has been postponed to Monday due to Heavy Downpour at Tarkwa,” an official statement from Medeama SC has said.

The match will kick off in Tarkwa tomorrow at 10:00 am.



