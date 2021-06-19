Medeama and Karela supporters smoke peace pipe ahead of FA Cup match

Supporters groups of Medeama and Karela United have met to smoke the peace pipe ahead of their MTN FA Cup round of 32 game on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

According to Domesticsportsgh.com, a meeting was held between the two supporters groups to help forestall peace during the game.



The two sides will on Sunday meet at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park at Anyinase in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 match.



A meeting convened by the chief of Nzema-Aiyinase, Nana EtweKpanyinli VI sought to bring the two supporters groups together and prevent any future squabbles.



There was chaos and pandemonium among the supporters of the two sides when they met in the Ghana Premier League matchday 30 clash which Karela won by 1-0.

It is alleged that fans and club officials of Karela were assaulted by Medeama prompting Karela United supporters to seek vengeance.



The leadership of the two supporters groups has vowed to eschew violence and work peacefully as the two clubs in the Western Region.



Watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



