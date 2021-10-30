0
Menu
Sports

Medeama announce squad for 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season

Medeama 2021 2022 Season.jfif The squad is made up of 4 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 10 midfielders, 7 forwards.

Sat, 30 Oct 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama have announced their squad for the 2021-22 season.

Coach Ignatius Kwame Osei-Fosu has announced a 30-man squad for the upcoming season.

The list includes midfielder Justice Blay.

The squad is made up of 4 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 10 midfielders, 7 forwards.

There are places for midfielder Justice Blay, home-grown talents Kofi Asmah and King Archerson and as well latest signing Samuel Frimpong.

Check out the squad below.

1. John Kwadwo Moosie

2. Dacosta Owusu Ansah Jnr

3. Mandjui Boris Jnr

4. Kamil Anaba

5. Samuel Frimpong

6. Ibrahim Yaro

7. Fataw Sulemana

8. Ali Issouf Ouattara

9. Baba Musah Abdulai

10. Vincent Atingah Addae

11. Kofi Asmah

12. Benjamin Abaidoo

13. Adjei Boakye

14. Benjamin Arthur

15. Jacob Apau Asiedu

16. Godfred Abban

17. Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah

18. Mathew Essiam

19. Rashid Nortey

20. Justice Blay

21. King Archerson

22. Kwasi Donsu

23. Zakaria Mumuni

24. Prince Opoku Agyemang

25. Akesse Akesse

26. Joseph Tetteh Zutah

27. Amed Toure

28. Ansu Kofi Patrick

29. Rashid Alhassan

30. Ebenezer Ackhabi

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer