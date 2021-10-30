Medeama announce squad for 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season

Medeama have announced their squad for the 2021-22 season.
Coach Ignatius Kwame Osei-Fosu has announced a 30-man squad for the upcoming season.
The list includes midfielder Justice Blay.
The squad is made up of 4 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 10 midfielders, 7 forwards.
There are places for midfielder Justice Blay, home-grown talents Kofi Asmah and King Archerson and as well latest signing Samuel Frimpong.
Check out the squad below.
1. John Kwadwo Moosie
2. Dacosta Owusu Ansah Jnr
3. Mandjui Boris Jnr
4. Kamil Anaba
5. Samuel Frimpong
6. Ibrahim Yaro
7. Fataw Sulemana
8. Ali Issouf Ouattara
9. Baba Musah Abdulai
10. Vincent Atingah Addae
11. Kofi Asmah
12. Benjamin Abaidoo
13. Adjei Boakye
14. Benjamin Arthur
15. Jacob Apau Asiedu
16. Godfred Abban
17. Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah
18. Mathew Essiam
19. Rashid Nortey
20. Justice Blay
21. King Archerson
22. Kwasi Donsu
23. Zakaria Mumuni
24. Prince Opoku Agyemang
25. Akesse Akesse
26. Joseph Tetteh Zutah
27. Amed Toure
28. Ansu Kofi Patrick
29. Rashid Alhassan
30. Ebenezer Ackhabi
The club has announced the @GhanaLeague squad for the 2021 -22 season.— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) October 30, 2021
Check out who made the 30-man squad as confirmed by the club via https://t.co/lkb4tnAjYC#MEDSC pic.twitter.com/mFc25Anhf2