Medeama announce squad for 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season

Medeama have announced their squad for the 2021-22 season.

Coach Ignatius Kwame Osei-Fosu has announced a 30-man squad for the upcoming season.



The list includes midfielder Justice Blay.



The squad is made up of 4 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 10 midfielders, 7 forwards.



There are places for midfielder Justice Blay, home-grown talents Kofi Asmah and King Archerson and as well latest signing Samuel Frimpong.



Check out the squad below.



1. John Kwadwo Moosie



2. Dacosta Owusu Ansah Jnr



3. Mandjui Boris Jnr

4. Kamil Anaba



5. Samuel Frimpong



6. Ibrahim Yaro



7. Fataw Sulemana



8. Ali Issouf Ouattara



9. Baba Musah Abdulai



10. Vincent Atingah Addae



11. Kofi Asmah

12. Benjamin Abaidoo



13. Adjei Boakye



14. Benjamin Arthur



15. Jacob Apau Asiedu



16. Godfred Abban



17. Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah



18. Mathew Essiam



19. Rashid Nortey

20. Justice Blay



21. King Archerson



22. Kwasi Donsu



23. Zakaria Mumuni



24. Prince Opoku Agyemang



25. Akesse Akesse



26. Joseph Tetteh Zutah



27. Amed Toure

28. Ansu Kofi Patrick



29. Rashid Alhassan



30. Ebenezer Ackhabi



