Medeama backtrack on move to sign Afriyie Barnieh from Hearts

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have withdrawn their interest in signing forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh from giants Hearts of Oak after their decision not to engage any players managed by Club Africa Consult.

Afriyie, 20, became a subject of transfer interest last week when Medeama formally wrote to Hearts of Oak requesting for the services of the Ghana U20 attacker.



However after the club will not carry out their interest in signing the 9-goal striker following their latest decision.

Broadcast journalist Andy Obeng Kwaku who said he spent large part of the weekend in Cape Coast where the MTN FA Cup semi-final games were staged said the club is fed up with the performance of players from Club Africa Consult and would discontinue doing business with the club.



Hearts defeated Medeama 3-0 in the MTN FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.