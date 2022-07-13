0
Menu
Sports

Medeama close in on top Hearts target

Bechem United Midfielder, Francis Twene United midfielder, Francis Twene

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: phobianews.com

Medeama SC is close to fending off strong interest from Hearts to strike a deal for Bechem United midfielder Francis Twene.

The Hunters are reluctantly willing to sell Twene this summer to help raise some much-needed money, with the club hoping the money they bring in from selling Twene will mean they do not have to sell other stars like Clinton Duodu or Samuel Osei Kuffour.

For the last few weeks, it’s been a straight shoot-out between Medeama and Hearts for Twene’s signature. Both sides have been reluctant to meet Bechem United’s asking price.

There was some optimism that this was Hearts’ deal to lose, but several Ghanaian outlets now see Medeama as the leading contenders as Bechem United has made it clear that they only want money in exchange for Twene, not players.

Twene was one of the stand-out performers of the just-ended season and arguably one of the best in his position in the league.

Source: phobianews.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah