Medeama coach Yaw Preko clashes with Yaw Acheampong and goalkeepers’ trainer

Medeama SC head coach Yaw Preko

Medeama SC head coach Yaw Preko clashed with his assistant coach Yaw Acheampong and goalkeepers’ trainer Ben Owu just before training last week.

The clash was over Ivorian defender Zana Oumar Coulibaly who requested to hold a meeting with the technical team just before he departed the club.



Coulibaly, 28, had parted ways with the Mauves and Yellow and requested to meet the technical team before he departed the club. A request Preko granted and started holding discussions with him.



While the meeting was in session goalkeeper’s trainer Ben Owu jumped in and raged that the meeting with the full-back was not even necessary since he was leaving the club.

Confusion broke out when assistant coach Acheampong threw his weight behind Owu and asked for the meeting to be dismissed.



But, Preko angrily reacted and in a bid to stamp his authority on told Acheampong and Owu that he is the head coach had the authority to command the dressing room.



Preko later called Acheampong on the phone to reconcile the differences.