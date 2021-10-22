Medeama complete signing of Samuel Frimpong in a two-year deal

Kotoko defender, Samuel Frimpong

Medeama SC have completed the signing of former Asante Kotoko defender Samuel Frimpong ahead of the new season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 24-year-old has joined the Yellow and Mauves on a free transfer after penning a two-year contract.



Frimpong was released by Kotoko at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign where he made 23 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.



The right-back is a straight replacement for Samuel Appiah who has departed Medeama for Kotoko during this transfer window.

Frimpong spent the 2019/2020 season on loan at Karela United FC having played 9 matches in the truncated league due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He joined Kotoko from the second-tier side Bekwai Youth Football Academy in 2019.