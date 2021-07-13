Medeama congratulate Hearts of Oak for Premier League triumph

Hearts won the league on Sunday

Medeama have congratulated Hearts of Oak for clinching the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in over a decade spearheaded by a former coach of the Tarkwa-based side.

The Phobians have the Mauve and Yellows to thank for after snatching highly-rated coach Samuel Boadu in the course of the season.



The massive capture turned things around for the Phobians as they never looked back under his tutelage.



He has guided the side to win their first league title in 12 years and Medeama have taken to Twitter to congratulate the club in a massive show of maturity despite the exit of their former coaches Samuel Boadu and Hamza Obeng.



Hearts of Oak last won the Ghana Premier League in the 2008/09 season, led by Serbian trainer Kosta Papic, who had a brief reunion with the club this season.



The victory means the 2000 CAF Champions League winner will be making a return to Africa's most prestigious club competition for the first time in a decade.



The Ghanaian giants last success on the continent was winning the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004, the first club to win the second tier club competition on the continent. They beat rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties to win the trophy.