Medeama defender Vincent Atinga vows to stop AshantiGold on Sunday

Medeama SC defender Vincent Atinga has vowed to stop AshantiGold's attackers, led by Yaw Annor, in the Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday.

The seasoned defender will be in action for the Yellow and Mauve this weekend when they host the Miners in Tarkwa.



AshantiGold will be confident going into the game after scoring five goals last weekend against Berekum Chelsea, with Annor scoring four. Annor now has 16 goals on the season, two fewer than top scorer Franck Etouga Mbella.



But in an interview with Oyerepa FM, Atinga stated that he will not give the opponent's attackers a chance.



“My duty as a defender is to take off any striker I face so that is exactly what I will do God willing on Sunday. It will be like myself and Sadick Adams during our Hearts vs Kotoko games,” Atinga said.



He added that Medeama are ready for the upcoming clash and will fight for the maximum points to improve their position on the league log.



Medeama are fourth with 12 points separating them and first position which is occupied by Asante Kotoko.