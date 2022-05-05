0
Menu
Sports

Medeama defender Vincent Atinga vows to stop AshantiGold on Sunday

Vincent Atinga.jpeg Vincent Atinga

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC defender Vincent Atinga has vowed to stop AshantiGold's attackers, led by Yaw Annor, in the Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday.

The seasoned defender will be in action for the Yellow and Mauve this weekend when they host the Miners in Tarkwa.

AshantiGold will be confident going into the game after scoring five goals last weekend against Berekum Chelsea, with Annor scoring four. Annor now has 16 goals on the season, two fewer than top scorer Franck Etouga Mbella.

But in an interview with Oyerepa FM, Atinga stated that he will not give the opponent's attackers a chance.

“My duty as a defender is to take off any striker I face so that is exactly what I will do God willing on Sunday. It will be like myself and Sadick Adams during our Hearts vs Kotoko games,” Atinga said.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





He added that Medeama are ready for the upcoming clash and will fight for the maximum points to improve their position on the league log.

Medeama are fourth with 12 points separating them and first position which is occupied by Asante Kotoko.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Jojo Wollacott's best goalkeeper award was for propaganda - Dan Kweku Yeboah
Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating
Ghanaian woman caught in €4,000 money laundering scheme in Ireland spared jail time
What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book
Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses
From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich
Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League
Twum Boafo warns Okoe Boye on new appointment
Dafeamekpor tackles AG over performance of Minority lawyer
Serwaa Broni: CHRAJ responds to ASEPA petition to probe Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: