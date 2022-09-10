0
Medeama gets new coach; David Duncan

Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Medeama All Stars, have named Black Stars former assistant coach David Duncan, as their new head coach.

This comes ahead of the team’s Ghana Premier League opener against Legon Cities, in Accra, on Sunday, 11 September, 2022.

The new head coach, takes over from Umar Abdul Babi.

The GPL opener will be the coach’s first task with the team and his first job after losing his position as Black Stars assistant coach in September, 2021.

He was the previous manager of Ghanaian football clubs Great Olympics, Hearts of Oak, Sekondi Hasaacas, Asante Kotoko and South Africa’s Free State Stars.

