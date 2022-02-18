Medeama goalie Boris Mandjui Jnr likely to miss the rest of the season

Medeama goalkeeper Boris Mandjui Jnr

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have been dealt a huge blow as their impressive goalkeeper Boris Mandjui Jnr has been hit by a serious injury.

The Ivorian goalie may have ended his season with what appears a serious injury than initially feared.



He sustained a knee injury in his side's last game of the first round against Dreams FC which they lost 1-0 at the Akoon Park on Monday.



After sustaining the injury, he was first sent to the Health Plus Hospital in Tarkwa but was referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for surgery.



After an MRI scan and undergoing a successful surgery, the goalkeeper is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The Ivorian goalkeeper has at times been the difference for his side in games and its no surprise he kept 10 clean sheets in 16 matches he played.



His absence will be felt by the struggling Medeama side when the second round of the league starts.



It is likely that goalkeeper John Moosie who joined the mauve and yellows from Eleven Wonders will deputize in his absence.