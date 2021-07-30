Medeama goalie Eric Ofori Antwi prefers Hearts of Oak move to abroad

Medeama SC goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi

Medeama SC goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has expressed his readiness to join giants, Hearts of Oak for the upcoming season.

The enterprising shot stoper endured a difficult spell with the Yellow and Mauve in the just-ended season losing his position to Frank Boateng who joined from Ashantigold.



The 26-year-old currently has five-months left on his existing contract with the Tarkwa based outfit and has been tipped to leave the club at the expiration of his contract.



Speaking on Onua TV, he ruled out a return to Asante Kotoko but said he would prefer a move to Hearts of Oak.

According to him, he will join the Phobians even if there is an offer from abroad.



“I think if there is a deal outside the country and Hearts of Oak come and I will I feel comfortable I will stay and play for them. My manager will decide but much will depend on me” he said.