Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori not interested in Kotoko return

Medeama goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi

Ghanaian goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has ruled out a return to Asante Kotoko as he eyes a departure from Medeama.

It is evident the shot-stopper does not want to continue at Medeama after this season.



He went AWOL in a bid to leave the club before the season ended, but Medeama reported him to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and that forced him to rejoin his teammates.



And while he is currently in camp preparing for the MTN FA Cup semifinal clash against Accra Hearts of Oak, the goalkeeper has been discussing his next destinations in the media space.



There are reports of Antwi wanting to join league champions Hearts of Oak, but Kotoko is also said to be interested.

“Everything is possible but it will be difficult for me to re-join Kotoko. I have played for the team before but it is not my target to return to a club I have already featured for.



“It is not like Kotoko is not a good team, they are but I don’t want it that way,” he said when asked about Kotoko's reported interest.



Antwi joined Kotoko in 2015 and departed after two years after he was deemed surplus to requirement.



