Medeama in talks with Hearts legend Bernard Dong Bortey

Medeama SC are not yet done with bolstering the club's technical team as they are in talks to add legendary Hearts of Oak mdifielder Bernard Dong Bortey.

The club have initiated talks with the 38 year old to augment the back room staff of newly appointed coach Ignatius Osei Fosu.



Last week the club announced the former Techiman Eleven Wonders coach as their new gaffer replacing the underwhelming duo of Yaw Preko and Yaw Acheampong.



Coach Ignatius Osei Fosu will be assisted by former Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies and Prempeh College Physical Education tutor Charles Anokye Frimpong.



Since calling time on his storied career that saw him win the CAF Champions League and multiple Ghana Premier League titles with Hearts of Oak, Bortey is now a coach with lower tier side Techiman Gold Stars after having stint at Emmanuel FC.

The stylish winger played for Al Wasl FC of the United Arab Emirates, Bnei Sakhnin of Israel, Vietnamese side CLB Song Lam and The Panthers of Equatorial Guinea in a series of brief, unsuccessful stints abroad.



He won four league titles with Hearts of Oak as well as the CAF Super Cup and the Confederation Cup in 2001 and 2004.



Bortey had 27 caps for Ghana and was the joint top scorer in the Ghana Premier League in 2002 with 18 goals.