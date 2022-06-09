Medeama lead three horse race for Yaw Annor - Reports

Ashanti Gold talisman Yaw Annor

Ghana Premier League side Medeama are leading the race to sign Ashanti Gold talisman Yaw Annor.



According to reports, the Mauve and Yellows are in a pole position to secure the signature of the free-scoring winger ahead of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

The report further indicates that an unnamed club from Egypt are keeping taps on the former Bechem United winger.



Ashgold are said to be willing to let go of their star-man for a fee of $350,000.



The speedster has had an outstanding campaign with the Gold and Black. He is in hot pursuit to win the 2021/2022 GPL golden boot as he sits a goal behind Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga Mbella who is on 21 goals.



Ashanti Gold in their final two matches will host Bechem United before visiting Bibiani Gold Stars to conclude their season. Whereas Kotoko will hosts relegated Elmina Sharks before wrapping up the season in an away fixture against Accra Lions.