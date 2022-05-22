0
Medeama midfielder Kwesi Donsu confident of finishing in top-four

Kwesi Donsu 135533919967018554541 Medeama midfielder, Kwesi Donsu

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama midfielder, Kwesi Donsu is highly optimistic about finishing in the top-four at the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Donsu played a key role in helping the Mauve and Yellow side come from behind to beat Great Olympics 2-1 on match week 30 at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday.

The win lifts the former MTN FA Cup champions to 2nd on the league table with 50 points, six points adrift leaders Asante Kotoko who have two games in hand.

"It was a wonderful game and unfortunately we conceded in the early stages of the game. We quickly gathered our pieces together and we equalised before halftime," Donsu said after the game.

"We told ourselves we need to win and make our fans proud. We came back hard and secured all points with a great strike from Kwadwo.

“We are extremely happy and confident we will make the top four when the league campaign comes to an end."

Medeama will take on Asante Kotoko at home on match week 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

