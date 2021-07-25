Medeama overcomes Attram de Visser to set up FA Cup semi-final date with Hearts of Oak

Medeama SC players

Striker Prince Opoku Agyemang climbed off the bench to score the match-winner for Medeama in their hard-fought 3-2 win over lower-tier side Attram de Visser to set up a semi-final date with Accra Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup semi-finals.

Agyemang scored from the spot-kick in the first half of extra time after the game ended 2-2 in regulation time.



The Mauve and Yellows were made to sweat for the win after Kingsley Sakyi scored a beauty of a free-kick to give the visitors massive hope.



Midfielder Benjamin Arthur scored his first goal for Medeama after connecting beautifully from a Samuel Appiah assist.



Toure turned the scorer after poking home the second goal on the 54th minute to put the two-time FA Cup holders in cruise control.

But Vincent Atingah's defensive howler allowed Joshua Anim to tap home for their opening goal.



Medeama has been made to sweat for victory following a breathtaking performance from the third-tier side.



Medeama will now travel to Cape Coast to battle Hearts of Oak next Sunday for a place in the final.