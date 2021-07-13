Medeama reportedly in talks with former Kotoko coach Steve Polack

Ex-Kotoko coach, Steve Polack

Medeama have reportedly contacted Steve Polack as they look to employ the former Asante Kotoko boss as their head coach.

Pollack guided Kotoko to MTN FA Cup n 2017, beating Hearts of Oak 3-1 in the final played in Tamale. But, he was sacked by the Porcupine Warriors a year later.



Medeama, however, are in talks to bring him back to the country. They want him to replace Yaw Preko and his assistant Yaw Acheampong who have been underwhelming.



The Mauves and Yellows suffered a blow in their title ambitions when their trusted coach Samuel Boadu resigned to take up the Hearts of Oak job.

His departure affected them, while it boosted Hearts to win their first title in 12 years.



Medeama can end the season with a trophy, though, as they are still in the MTN FA Cup.