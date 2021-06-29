Medeama's Richard Boadu set to join Hearts of Oak- Eric Bekoe reveals

Medeama midfielder, Richard Boadu

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has revealed the next destination of Medeama midfielder Richard Boadu.

Eric Bekoe in an interview disclosed that Accra Hearts of Oak are in talks with the player's representatives ahead of a move to the Capital City next season.



The Asante Kotoko striker made mention of this in an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



“They [Hearts of Oak] will now go for Richard Boadu,” he said.

According to sources, Accra Hearts of Oak have not officially contacted Medeama SC for the services of the 23-year-old.



It is believed that The Mauve and Yellow are not ready to listen to offers for the defensive midfielder.



Boadu played for lower-tier side Phar Rangers before securing a deal to Medeama in 2018.