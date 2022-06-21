Medeama's Vincent Atinga coy on Kotoko links

Vincent Atinga

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko are keen to bolster their defence ahead of next season's CAF Champions League.

The reds are interested in signing Medeama SC center-back Vincent Atinga before the start of next season.



But the defender has reacted to reports linking him with a move to Kotoko saying that they are just rumours as he has not had any official approach from the reds.



in an interview with Accra-based Original TV debunked the reports, stating that he still has a running contract with his club.



“I saw it on social media. I am a professional player and no one has approached me. I can’t tell now whether I will play in Africa or not," he said.



“For now, I’ve not taken any decision on my future.

Quizzed whether he’d fancy a move to the Porcupines, he said; “Well, for that aspect when we get to the bridge we will cross it. For now, I don’t want any external issues. I want to finalize with Medeama before," he added.



Kotoko will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and have started fortifying their squad before the competition starts in August.



The reds who have a very good working relationship with the Tarkwa-based club will in the coming days for the experienced centre-back.



Atinga has been very instrumental for the mauve and yellows since joining them in March 2021 for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



He played 14 matches for the team and scored two goals all from the spot for his side in the 2020/2021 season

The former Hearts of Oak defender was a member of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations winning squad under coach Maxwell Konadu.



Atinga departed Hearts to Albanian side KF Tirana on a free transfer in July 2018 before later joining Qadsia SC and Al Shabab in Kuwait.



He has played 28 matches in the Ghana Premier League this season and scored 6 goals mostly from the spot.