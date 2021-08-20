Medeama sack coaching duo of ex-national team players Preko and Acheampong

Yaw Preko and Yaw Acheampong

Ghanaian top-flight side Medeama have sacked their coaching duo of Yaw Preko and Yaw Acheampong after just few months at the Tarkwa-based club.

The decision to part with the two former Ghana internationals came on Friday, hours after the management reached a decision not to extend their expiring contract.



The two coaches who excelled at various clubs and on various national teams assignments were keen on extend their contracts with Medeama but a decision was taken to part ways amicably.



The two coaches highly experienced coaches were appointed to replace Samuel Boadu when he departed to giants Hearts of Oak in the middle of the season.

But with the management unhappy with results since the departure of Boadu, Medeama will not look elsewhere to augment their bench ahead of the start of the new season.



"We would like to thank coaches Yaw Preko and Yaw Acheampong for successfully ending their contracts with the club," the club said in a statement on Friday.



"We thank them for their services and wish them well."