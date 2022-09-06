0
Medeama set to appoint David Duncan as new head coach

David Duncan B456789.jpeg Medeama new manager, David Duncan

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama have reached an agreement with former Ghana national youth team trainer, David Duncan to become the club's new head coach for the upcoming season.

GhanaWeb understands that Duncan's announcement as the new manager for the Yellow and Mauves is imminent.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach has already signed a one-year deal with Medeama.

Duncan takes over from Umar Abdul Rabi, who has been serving as a fill-in coach since last year.

Following Duncan's arrival at Medeama SC, young enterprising coach, Umar Abdul Rabi has been appointed as the club's assistant coach.

The two-time FA Cup winners will be hoping that the experienced manager will steer the team to a league triumph for the first time in their history.

Duncan has won three titles in his 22-year career, including the Ghana League Club Association's top six, the Sports Writers Association's Cup, and the President's Cup.



