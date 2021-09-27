Medeama signs Eleven Wonders goalkeepeer John Moosie

Goalkeeper John Moosie has joined Medeama SC

Medeama have completed the signing of goalkeeper John Kwadwo Moosie on a permanent contract from Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Moosie, 28, has joined the Mauve and Yellows on a three-year deal.



The former Berekum Chelsea captain is the direct replacement for outgoing goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.



He has reunited with his former coach Ignatius Fosu who joined the side as the new man in charge at the start of the season.



"I am extremely delighted to be here and join the group. I can't wait to get to know my teammates and get started," he told the club's official website.



"The ambition is clear. We want to work hard for this club and achieve something great for the fans.

"It's exciting to rejoin coach Ignatius and the backroom staff and I will make it count. It's a collective team effort and we'll see how it goes.



Coach Ignatius Fosu said: "I have known John for some time and worked with him at Eleven Wonders and I trust his work ethics," he said



"He is an outstanding professional and I'm confident that he will add a lot to this team.



"We are focused on what is important for this amazing club. We are happy John has joined us and we'll work together for the team."



Moosie made 15 appearances for Wonders last term.