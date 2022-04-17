Medeama skipper Joseph Tetteh Zutah eyes win over Legon Cities

Medeama SC skipper, Joseph Tetteh Zutah

Medeama SC skipper Joseph Tetteh Zutah has set sights on picking up all three points against Legon Cities on match week 25 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

According to one of the longest servants of the Yellow Mauve, the players are battle-ready to clinch victory at the El Wak stadium.



Zutah made this known in his response on behalf of the players after an SOS call from the Member of Parliament for the Tarkwa Constituency and Deputy Lands Minister, Hon. Duker during his cash donation to the team on Saturday.

Medeama SC are currently 5th on the Ghana Premier League table with 39 points, the same points as four-placed Great Olympics and eight points adrift second-placed Bechem United with 10 games left to play.



A win at El Wak will be the club’s first away win in the second round of the league.