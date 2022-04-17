0
Menu
Sports

Medeama skipper Joseph Tetteh Zutah eyes win over Legon Cities

Joseph Tetteh Zutahpppp Medeama SC skipper, Joseph Tetteh Zutah

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC skipper Joseph Tetteh Zutah has set sights on picking up all three points against Legon Cities on match week 25 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

According to one of the longest servants of the Yellow Mauve, the players are battle-ready to clinch victory at the El Wak stadium.

Zutah made this known in his response on behalf of the players after an SOS call from the Member of Parliament for the Tarkwa Constituency and Deputy Lands Minister, Hon. Duker during his cash donation to the team on Saturday.

Medeama SC are currently 5th on the Ghana Premier League table with 39 points, the same points as four-placed Great Olympics and eight points adrift second-placed Bechem United with 10 games left to play.

A win at El Wak will be the club’s first away win in the second round of the league.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
6 politicians who should quit politics and focus on other things
How can Bawumia succeed Akufo-Addo? – Alan boy takes on Ofori-Atta
Dag Heward-Mills’ son breaks silence after brother’s death
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott
Related Articles: