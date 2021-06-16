Medeama struggling due to Samuel Baodu's exit - Club PRO Patrick Akoto

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Communications Director for Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto has admitted that the club is struggling due to the departure of Samuel Boadu to Accra Hearts of Oak.

The Yellow and Mauve after matchday 29 sit on the 4th position on the league log with 46 points.



Boadu resigned from the club unexpectedly prior to the second half of the season.



He was then appointed as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, replacing Kosta Papic.



And according to Akoto, Medeama was not expecting Boadu to leave anytime soon stressing that his sudden departure has affected the club.



"We didn't plan for a new coach, he (Samuel Boadu) woke up one day after a game and told us he has resigned," he told Kumasi-based Otec FM.



"Do you know the psychological trauma he took the club through?

"We were forced to go and hire two coaches."



"A lot of things went on and it has really affected the club because the timing was wrong."



"That is why the club has resolved from the board that the matter must see its logical conclusion."



"We haven't seen the last of it, we hope it's become successful at the appeal," he added.



Medeama named Yaw Preko as Samuel Boadu's replacement.