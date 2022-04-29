Medeama suspends Ahmed Toure for misconduct

Medeama SC

Ghana Premier League side Medeama have suspended veteran striker Ahmed Toure for one week following the striker's unruly behaviour towards his coach Abu Rabi.

The 34 year old striker is said to have violently confronted his head coach about an issue he heard from a third person about himself.



Tempers had to be calmed down as the two men engaged in boisterous arguments.



Medeama SC have decided to suspend the player for gross insubordination as this was not the first time he was doing that.

Recently the former Kotoko, King Faisal striker was embroiled in a similar act of indiscipline and had GH1,500 deducted out his $1,000 salary at Medeama.



He has been a burden on the club as the goals have dried up with seven months to the end of his current contract.



Medeama will cut their losses when he current deal expires.