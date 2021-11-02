Medeama terminate contract of assistant coach Anokye Frimpong

Medeama have ended their association with assistant coach Charles Anokye

Medeama have ended their association with assistant coach Charles Anokye Frimpong after just TWO Months, the club announced on Monday.

The Prempeh College Tutor becomes the latest official to leave the club following the departure of technical director Seth Ablade.



The club announced on Monday that it has reached a mutual termination agreement with Anokye, just two months into his three-year deal.



"Medeama have mutually parted ways with assistant coach Charles Anokye Frimpong," a club statement read



"Anokye Frimpong, who is a former coach of Kumasi Sports Academy, signed for the club on August 30, 2021.



"However, the two parties have reached an agreement for the mutual termination of engagement on Monday.

"The Prempeh College Tutor was signed as a replacement for Yaw Acheampong.



"Medeama would like to thank Charles for his services to the club within this short period."



