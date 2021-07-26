Medeama terminate contract with Ivorian defender Zana Oumar Coulibaly

Mon, 26 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Medeama SC have parted ways with Ivorian defender Zana Oumar Coulibaly effective immediately following a mutual termination, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.
The former Africa Sports and ASEC Mimosas player joined the Yellow and Mauves in February 2021 on a free transfer.
Coulibaly moved to Ghana after his contract with DR Congo giants AS Vita Club elapsed in August 2020.
The talented right-back joined AS Vita from Tanzanian side Simba SC in July 2019.
The 28-year-old managed only two appearances in the Ghana Premier League in the Yellow and Mauves shirt.
He played 90 minutes against Great Olympics in Accra and 58 minutes against AshantiGold SC in Tarkwa.
