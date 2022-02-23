Meet '15-year-old' Elia Balamwabo who won MVP at CAF U16 African School Cup

DR Congo captain, Elia Balamwabo

Meet '15-year-old' Elia Balamwabo who won MVP at CAF U-16 African School Cup

DR Congo captain, Elia Balamwabo was named the most valuable player of the CAF under-16 African Schools Championship.



Balamwabo has been in the trends as many have ridiculed his age, alleging that he looks older than an under 16 player.



The 15-year-old led Congo to win the tournament beating Senegal U-16 3-1 in the final to win the inaugural edition in Kinshasa, DR Congo.

The tournament is said to be part of CAF president, Patrice Motsepe's vision of creating a competitive Pan-African Schools Championship.



However, the first editions have been overshadowed by allegations of age cheating as many football fans on social media has mocked DR Congo for fielding over aged players against young Senegal team.



This CAF U16 tournament won by Congo DR ???????????????????????? — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 21, 2022

DR Congo U16/Over 35 goalkeeper during the African schools tournament organized by CAF days ago in Kinshasa.Laughable. pic.twitter.com/zeDVTAjpGc — Lotfi Wada (@LotfiWada) February 21, 2022

Meet 15 year old DR Congo Captain, Elia Balamwabo who won the Player of the Tournament award at the U-16 African Schools Cup organized by FIFA and CAF. They won 3-1 beating Senegal U16 in the finals pic.twitter.com/rGvwsnXB5F — African Hub (@TheAfrican_Hub) February 22, 2022

DR Congo U16 boys beat Senegal U16 boys in CAF U16 Africa Schools Tournament. pic.twitter.com/z1O2WmZPne — Dailysport247 (@dailysport24) February 21, 2022

This is Balamwabo, he is in the DR Congo U16 team to the 2022 CAF U16.



He said he is 15-year-old. 15 years old boy with bears. That’s incredible. pic.twitter.com/qV6M4z0uKr — Fakeye Ahmed Olamide (@fakeyeahmed) February 23, 2022

Senegal U16 team vs DR Congo U16 team in the CAF U16 finals. Zoom in on these Senegalese youths biko....CAF age-grade competitions are a big joke.. look at the gentlemen DR Congo sent to play against kids pic.twitter.com/8Cim0fKtqs — Arthur of Camelot (@KingArthurOG) February 22, 2022

TjoviTjo feed your eyes, can someone explain us about DRC Congo man of the match Marakalas 15 years old U16 Tounerment, CAF President Patrice Motsepe must double check something, remember we have players family age and soccer age, it happened in Mzansi Africa, Lekoelea, Vilakazi pic.twitter.com/oyF5RZs05X — Saddam Maake (@SaddamMaake) February 22, 2022

Fifteen-Years Old or what? How will this old man be the best player at CAF U16 African School Cup? His age needs to be checked. Under 16 pic.twitter.com/OERnZfEXkS — Abdulrasheed Hammad (@Hammad_AbdulR1) February 22, 2022

Corruption is expensive. Gianni Infantino concocted a fictitious U16 tournament just to siphon money from FIFA’s zurich coffers which have significant checks and balances, into the pockets of FIFA & CAF officials.



If you thought Europeans aren’t corrupt, think again. pic.twitter.com/CGIA3DBVJl — Francis Gaitho (@FrancisGaitho) February 21, 2022

Balamwabo was the MVP in the CAF U16 school tournament.The 15yr old from DRC helped his team beat Senegal in the final.#lowerfoodprices pic.twitter.com/j4yEUIE54R — littlejoker (@JulietWabwire) February 21, 2022