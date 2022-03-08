6
Meet 68-year-old Agya Polo: The oldest Ghanaian footballer

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agya Polo plays for Kwahu Fodua

Agya Polo works at fuel station on part-time basis

Kazuyoshi Miur: Oldest professional footballer in the world

At age 68, most footballers would be looking back at their journey in life after hanging their boots many years back.

Same can however not be said about Agya Polo, who plays in the Ghanaian third-tier league. Born in 1954, Polo was three years old when Ghana had independence in 1957.

Polo plays for Kwahu Fodua FC, a third-tier side based in the Eastern region, Ghana. He is a midfielder with eye witness claiming he could play full throttle of a game without showing any signs of tiredness.

Football is his part-time job, on a regular basis, he works as a pump attendant at a fuel station on the Kumasi to Accra road.

Agya Polo does not play in a professional league, however, he is the oldest active footballer in Ghana.

The World's oldest professional footballer is Japanese, Kazuyoshi Miura, who plays for Suzuki Point Getters at age 54.

Credit Angel FM sports Accra

Find out more about Agya Polo via the video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
