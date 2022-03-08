21
MenuSports
Twi News

Meet 68-year-old Papa Poloo: The oldest Ghanaian footballer

Agya Polo 345746859.png play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
68-year-old Papa Poloo warming up

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Papa Polo plays for Kwahu Fodua

Pap Polo works at fuel station on part-time basis

Kazuyoshi Miur: Oldest professional footballer in the world

At age 68, most footballers would be looking back at their journey in life after hanging their boots many years back.

Same can however not be said about Papa Poloo, who plays in the Ghanaian third-tier league. Born in 1954, Polo was three years old when Ghana had independence in 1957.

Poloo plays for Kwahu Fodua FC, a third-tier side based in the Eastern region, Ghana. He is a midfielder with eye witness claiming he could play full throttle of a game without showing any signs of tiredness.

Football is his part-time job, on a regular basis, he works as a pump attendant at a fuel station on the Kumasi to Accra road.

Papa Poloo does not play in a professional league, however, he is the oldest active footballer in Ghana.

TWI NEWS

The World's oldest professional footballer is Japanese, Kazuyoshi Miura, who plays for Suzuki Point Getters at age 54.

Credit Angel FM sports Accra

Find out more about Agya Polo via the video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We must strive to protect depoliticization of Deputy Speakers' position – Azar
SC ruling: NDC set the grounds for court’s actions – Woyome
MP shares video of Joe Wise affirming he can't vote as presiding Speaker
Worry about depreciation cedi - Cheddar to BOG
A Plus sues Attorney General
Shatta Wale slams critics over claims of abandoning his mother
My husband's name was part of non-existent hospital staff list - Diana Hamilton
Juliet Ibrahim is still my ‘tight buddy’ despite divorce – Kwadwo Safo Jnr
AG asks High Court to deny #FixTheCountry convener bail
10 students were illegally admitted into Ghana School of Law – GLC