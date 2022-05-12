Meet Alyshia Powell: The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell

Asafa Powell and Alyshia Powell

In 2019, Ghanaian-Canadian model, Alyshia Akua Miller stole the headlines in Jamaica when she tied the knot with celebrated Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell.

Although many know Asafa Powell due to his prowess as a sprinter, little is known about his Ghanaian-Canadian wife Alyshia Akua Miller who is now known as Mrs. Alyshia Powell.



So who is Alyshia Akua Miller?



Alyshia Akua Miller was born in the capital city of Accra, Ghana. She was born to a Canadian father and a Ghanaian mother who hailed from Cape Coast in the Central Region in Ghana.



At the age of 10, Alyshia moved with her family to Canada where she continued her education and followed a sports trajectory, running the 400 metres and relays.



Despite starting as an athlete, Alyshia later switched to modelling and never looked back.



Alyshia established herself in the modelling world after she was scouted in 2012.

Due to her love for modelling and fashion, Alyshia found herself traveling to Denmark, New York, London and other places.



She is signed to some of the top modelling agencies in the world which include Women/360 Management, LA Models in LA, and The Hive in London.



According to her, getting to live as a model as always been one of her childish dreams because “most girls dream of being a fashion model and being in New York, and I get to do that daily.



As a result of her love for athletics Alyshia accompanied a friend to Toronto in 2012 and luckily, she met her soon-to-be husband.



Alyshia’s friend was star struck to have finally met her favourite athlete and left her to take a picture with Asafa Powell.



While taking the picture, Asafa Powell noticed Alyshia and was awed by her beauty. Having found his missing rib, Asafa did not slack at all and quickly made a move to get to know Alyshia and her friend before bidding them farewell.

However, 3-years down the line, the model received an unexpected direct message from Asafa Powell via Instagram, requesting the opportunity to get to know her.







Despite resisting at the initial stages, the model decided to give the athlete a chance and both made the decision to enter a relationship in November 2015.



After a year and a half of dating Asafa proposed marriage to Alyshia on Valentine’s weekend.



Asafa engaged Alyshia in 2018 and they both kept their relationship away from the public until the model broke the news on social media.



The two later got married in a private ceremony on February 16, 2019 in Montego Bay, St James in the presence of close friends and family members.

Months after their wedding the couple welcomed their baby boy Amieke they were later blessed with a daughter, Avani in 2021.







Alyshia moved to stay with her husband in Jamaica after they got engaged and she admitted she had a tough time understanding Jamaican Patois.



Many years after leaving the country, Alyshia Akua Miller has planned to visit the motherland with her husband Asafa Powell and take him home to Bremang Essikuma in Central Region where her mother hails from.



Alyshia is very active on social media and has a Youtube channel named The Powells and she often shares her life experiences with Asafa as well as living with her Ghanaian mother.



