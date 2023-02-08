Meet David Pannick, the £400k-a-week lawyer who will defend Manchester City against Premier League

David Pannick is a Member of the House of Lords

Embattled Manchester City have run to David Pannick of Blackstone Chambers to defend them against the charges of breaching Financial Fair Play rules leveled against them by the Premier League.

The Premier League on Monday, February 6, 2023, brought more than 100 charges against the defending league champions for breaching financial rules and cooking up figures in their financial report.



Manchester City if found guilty might lose points, trophies won over the years or possible expulsion from the Premier League.



They have hired the services of lawyer, David Pannick who fought UEFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sports and successfully overturned a two-year ban in the UEFA Champions League in 2020.



However, David Pannick will cost a fortune this time around and according to reports, he will charge up to £400,000 per week, the same amount of money as midfield sensation Kevin De Bruyne.



David Pannick who is one of the top legal brains in the UK also represented former Prime Minister Boris Johnson over allegations he had parties in Downing Street during the Coronavirus lockdowns.



Born in Islington, London, in 1956, the 66-year-old lawyer is also a Member of the House of Lords, a position he has held since November 3, 2008.

He first married in 1978 but his wife Denise Sloam died in 1999. David re-married three years later after losing Denis when he wedded Nathalie Trager-Lewis.



David Pannick has six children and will be hoping to win the case against the Premier League to add it to his numerous high-profile victories.



