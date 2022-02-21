Meet Dennis Korsah: The Hearts of Oak player who holds a degree

Midfielder, Dennis Kwodwo Nkrumah-Korsah

GhanaWeb Feature

Did you know Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Dennis Kwodwo Nkrumah-Korsah, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Health, Physical Education and Recreation?



In 2020, Korsah graduated from the University of Cape Coast with a degree after undergoing four years of tuition at the university.



While at UCC, Korsah combined both school and academics. The left-back plied his trade with Cape Coast-based Ebusua Dwarfs while pursuing his bachelors.



Korsah started his professional football career with the Mysterious Dwarfs in June 2016 and made his debut in a 3–0 loss to Aduana Stars after coming on as a substitute in the 74th minute.



The player established himself as the first-choice left-back and played 21 league matches out of 30 in a season that saw Dwarfs finish 4th place.



In 2019, the Korsah was appointed as the captain of Dwarfs having established himself as one of the committed players in the team.

Soon after becoming captain of Mysterious Dwarfs, Korsah graduated from the UCC and decided to focus more on football.



According to the player, his lecturers contributed immensely to his success at the UCC because it was difficult combining his passion with academics.



“It was not easy combining academic work with football, but I have to thank the lecturers I had. They were helpful to me. Sometimes, they allow me to write quizzes alone after training, or matches. They had time for me. Sometimes, I go to class with my training kits. I sometimes miss classes for training but because of the love they had for me, the difficult level came down,” he said.



“Even though it was difficult, it’s up to you also to know how to manage your time because, you will be going for lecturers, training, or matches so, you have to stop needless roaming so that you can have time to rest,” he added.



Korsah disclosed that it was his former coach at Ebusua Dwarfs, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum who gave him the opportunity to play for Dwarfs despite being a student.



A year after his graduation from school, Dwarfs got relegated in a season he played 32 league matches, scored 5 goals and made 4 assists and was the highest-scoring defender and defender with the most goal involvements.

League champions Hearts of Oak snapped up on the player after Dwarfs got relegated to Division 1.



Korsah made his debut for the Accra-based side in their draw against Real Tamale United in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



The 25-year-old who hit an instant form at Hearts of Oak was handed a starting role in the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko and Korsah did not fail his coach.



Although the game ended goalless, Korsah won the hearts of many football fans as he was voted Man of the Match.



By: Joseph Adamafio