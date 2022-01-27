Meet Elshaddai Acheampong, the Ghanaian striker who has scored 39 goals in 9 games

Former Police Ladies FC striker, Elshaddai Acheampong has become the most talked-about Ghanaian female footballer recording incredible numbers in the 2021/2022 Indian Women’s League.

The Black Maiden vice-captain emerged as the top scorer in the Indian Women’s League after helping her club, Gokulam FC to win the league trophy.



The Ghanaian has set an enviable record by scoring thirty-nine goals in only nine league appearances for Gokulam FC.



She had a brace in her debut appearance for Gokulam FC before scoring nine goals in her second game for the current Indian Karela Women’s League champions.



Elshaddai Acheampong joined Gokulam FC from Ghana Women’s Premier League side Police Ladies FC in 2021.