Meet Harry Zakour, the greatest chairman in Hearts of Oak's history

Before their 90th anniversary, Hearts of Oak were often taunted for being having no international trophy to show for their longevity on earth.



Asante Kotoko, the club which was established 24 years after the formation of Accra Hearts of Oak in 1911 had won 2 CAF Champions League titles before 2000.



However, the story is different today as the Phobians now pride themselves as the Continental Club Masters after winning all the three CAF-organized competitions, unlike their rivals who only have the Champions League.



Though the famous 64 battalions led by the legendary coach Cecil Jones Attuquayefio achieved the unthinkable success, the work done by the board of the club cannot be over-emphasized.



Today we profile Harry Zakour, the man known by Asante Kotoko fans as the 'mafia king' who masterminded the success of Accra Hearts of Oak from the Board room.

The Lebanese and Ghana-based businessman and politician worked with Accra Great Olympics before switching camps to join the Phobians as the Director of Operations in the early 1990s under the leadership of the late Professor Atta Mills and Ato Ahwoi.



According to him, he took over from Ernest Bediako who couldn't hold the fort after Atta Mills and Ato Ahwoi's administration, and was asked to take over as the chairman of the club.



As chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Harry Zakour pulled off some of the best transfers in the Ghana Premier League with the little resources he had while bullying his rival Asante Kotoko in the process.



Charles Taylor, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, Bernard Don Bortey, and Jacob Nettey were some of the big names Harry Zakour signed for Hearts of Oak which helped the Phobians to dominate both Ghana and Africa.



Accra Hearts of Oak under Harry Zakour won the Ghana Premier League on six consecutive occasions from 1996 to 2002, making life unbearable for their Kumasi-based rivals.

Unlike the "Fearsome 4" Accra Hearts of Oak team in the 1970s who lost two CAF Champions League finals in 1977 and 1979, the "64 battalions" won the elite African competition in 2000 to join the big boys on the continent.



They added the Super Cup trophy but were unfortunate to play in the FIFA Club World Cup after the tournament was cancelled.



In 2004, they put the icing on the cake after beating their rivals Asante Kotoko in the CAF Confederation Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to complete the circle.



Hearts of Oak under the former NDC National Vice chairman won two FA Cups in 1999 and 2000.



Harry Zakour goes into history as the only club chairman in Ghana to have won every competition that he competed in.

Author: Joel Eshun



