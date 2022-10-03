Meet Hearts of Oak's new technical team headed by David Ocloo

Hearts of Oak interim manager, David Ocloo

Ghana Premier League giant Accra Hearts of Oak SC have given a new face to their technical bench after letting go of the Samuel Boadu-led technical team.

The Phobians have officially confirmed the appointment of David Ocloo as an interim coach and will be assisted by Samuel Nii Noi alongside goalkeepers' trainer Richard Oppong.



David Ocloo, who has been originally appointed as assistant manager will serve as the stopgap coach for the time being.



Hearts of Oak are expected to appoint a new manager to complete their new technical bench.



David Ocloo



David Ocloo, 38, served as head coach for Liberty Professionals from 2019 to 2021.



Ocloo holds CAF incense A, B, and C coaching certificates. He has managed clubs like Maranatha FC in Togo, Liberty Professional, Wa All Stars(now Legon Cities), Sahel Sporting Club, and Asante Kotoko.

He is also an expert video analyst.



Samuel Nii Noi



Samuel Nii Noi serves as the head coach of Hearts of Oak's youth team, Auroras.



This is his second stint as interim coach of the club. He first assumed the head coach role in 2021 after the sacking of Kosta Papic and led the club to two wins and a draw in three games.



Richard Oppong



Richard Oppong played for Red Bull Academy and Right to Dream Academy.

After his goalkeeping coaching course, he had an attachment at the Etihad and Red Bull Salzburg.



He has his own goalkeeping training centre “Richard Oppong Goalkeeping Centre” in Aburi, Eastern Region.



Richard Oppong helped in the development of current Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



The 35-year-old has worked with several local clubs including, Tema Youth FC, Vision FC, Right To Dream, Inter Allies and a host of others.



